Xi, Trump hold phone talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the latter's request - the report said.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is a tough man and it is "extremely difficult to negotiate" with him, which, as Reuters noted, revealed disagreements between Beijing and Washington after the White House raised expectations for a long-awaited telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and Trump this week.