Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 9494 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing changes to the state budget for 2025 due to a shortage of funds for the army. An alternative plan for 2026 is also being developed in the event of prolonged hostilities.

Funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared in case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

This was announced by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko during a speech in parliament, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine plans to amend the state budget for 2025 due to the needs of the defense sector. Funding for the army is currently insufficient.

Funding for the armed forces is currently insufficient due to many factors. Therefore, we will come out with a revision of the budget in the near future

- said Marchenko. 

In addition, the minister stressed that Ukraine has not yet prepared a Budget Declaration for 2026-2028. He explained this by the difficult situation with future funding.

Under the IMF program, the baseline scenario envisages a reduction in the budget deficit from 19.4% in 2025 to 9.9% in 2026. This means that government spending should be reduced by hundreds of billions of hryvnias.

Pragmatically, we are now preparing two scenarios: a baseline scenario and an alternative scenario, which envisages the continuation of hostilities throughout 2026. I am not a forecaster, but I know how the situation can change

 - the minister said about the reserve option. 

He also added that Ukraine has already lost about $2 billion in external aid due to non-fulfillment of certain obligations to international partners. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarEconomy
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine
