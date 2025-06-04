$41.620.09
A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

People's Deputy Zheleznyak initiated the dismissal of Serhiy Marchenko from the post of Minister of Finance. The reasons given were sabotage of customs reform, disruption of the terms of submission of the Budget Declaration and approval of populist initiatives.

A resolution on the dismissal of the Minister of Finance has been submitted to the Parliament

On Tuesday, June 3, Verkhovna Rada received Resolution No. 13343 on the dismissal of Serhiy Marchenko from the post of Minister of Finance of Ukraine. The initiator was People's Deputy from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the People's Deputy.

The main reason is the complete open sabotage of the customs reform and the violation of the 5-month-old law on the launch of a transparent competition for the head of Customs

- the post reads.

According to the People's Deputy, for the second year in a row, there is a "disruption of the deadlines established by law for submitting the Budget Declaration." In particular, he emphasized the "systematic problems with budget financing."

Among the reasons for submitting the resolution, Zheleznyak also pointed out Marchenko's approval of all "populist budgetary wishes" of the President's Office. As an example, he cited Natscashback, the financing of the marathon, the distribution of "a thousand Zelensky" and the purchase of nuclear reactors.

Let's be frank, once, 5 years ago, I was among those who supported Marchenko's appointment to his position. And I knew him as a professional and principled person. But after 5 years and 2 months in office, this is another example that any person inside loses principles with the acting system... Tacitly agreeing to any OP teams, including frankly corrupt ones 

- Zheleznyak wrote.

The People's Deputy also reported that the Minister withdrew from performing his duties and outsourced all financial departments of the Ministry to the OP.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
