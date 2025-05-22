Ukraine proposes to the European Union to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2026 - Marchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that the expenses for the Ukrainian army for the EU are a small percentage of GDP. He emphasized that this will help to strengthen Europe's defense faster.
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, said that Ukraine is proposing to the European Union to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2026. He emphasized that such expenses constitute a small percentage of the EU's GDP, but will help to significantly strengthen Europe's defense much faster, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.
The cost of maintaining the Ukrainian armed forces to ensure the security of Europe is a small percentage of the EU's GDP. It can be distributed among countries that are willing to join the initiative and taken into account when calculating defense spending in accordance with obligations to NATO
He also reminded that today the Ukrainian army provides protection not only to our country, but also to the whole of Europe. He added that even after achieving a lasting peace, the threat from Russia will remain.
Today, the Ukrainian army provides protection not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole of Europe. Even when a lasting peace is achieved, the key risk to European security from Russia will remain. Ukrainian soldiers have experience that many armies in the world do not have, participating in a high-tech war against a powerful enemy
According to him, Europe is already taking into account all the risks and is looking for ways to strengthen its own defense. The integration of the Ukrainian army into this system will significantly speed up the process.
Given the military risks, Europe is already looking for ways to strengthen its defense, including by increasing the size of its armies. But building such capacity will take years and significant resources. Integration of Ukrainian military potential
He also summarized that supporting Ukraine is an investment in the stability of Europe.
Strengthening defense capabilities is not a political choice, but an urgent need. We must act today to be strong in 2026 and beyond
Addition
France resumed the supply of high-quality aviation fuel for Ukrainian fighter jets. Another batch worth 85 million hryvnias has already crossed the border with the assistance of Polish partners.