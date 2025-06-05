"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

In 2026, the content of the "Baby Box" will be reviewed again, as stipulated by the current procedure, according to which the update takes place at least once every four years. The last time the contents of the package were updated was in 2023: warm clothes appeared, the size of the blanket was increased, and practical diapers were added. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine in response to a request.

Updated content of the "Baby Box"

According to official information from the Ministry of Social Policy, the content of the "Baby Box" is reviewed at least once every four years.

In 2023, the Ministry of Social Policy reviewed the content of the "baby package" and approved an updated list of children's goods for its completion: the number of goods in demand was increased or added.

For example, reusable waterproof diapers, warm clothes for babies (hats and rompers) were added, the size of the blanket-blanket was increased for more convenient use, but the amount of the smallest size clothing, which babies quickly outgrow (bodysuits, trousers-sliders), was reduced, etc. - the Ministry of Social Policy said in response to a request from a UNN journalist.

They also reported that the next review of the content of the "baby package" will be in 2026.

Amount of monetary compensation

The "Baby Box" is issued upon the birth of a child in Ukraine from September 1, 2018. Since 2020, a mechanism for obtaining monetary compensation for it has been introduced.

The Ministry of Social Policy has determined that the value of the "baby package" is three times the subsistence minimum for children under 6 years of age on the date of birth of the child.

Since the subsistence minimum for all social and demographic groups remained unchanged from January 1, 2025, including for children under six years of age, the value of the "baby package" and the amount of its monetary compensation in 2025 are the same as in 2024 and amount to UAH 7,689 - the Ministry of Social Policy reported.

The agency also reported that in 2024, almost 138,000 families received compensation for the "baby package" in the amount of more than UAH 1,023.81 million.

Monetary compensation is credited to a special "baby package" card. It can be paid with in the same way as with a regular bank card. However, this card has certain restrictions on the categories of goods for which it can be used, so before making a purchase, it is worth checking whether the desired goods comply with the rules of using the card.

Where the "Baby Box" card is accepted

Pharmacy chains

Most pharmacies allow you to pay for baby products with this card. These can be medicines, hygiene products, wet wipes, creams or other essential items for baby care.

Specialized children's stores

The card is accepted in many stores that sell exclusively children's goods - from clothes and toys to strollers, cribs and even car seats.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

In large grocery stores with special children's departments, you can also use the card. Everyday goods are available here - baby food, diapers, bathing products, etc.

Online platforms

More and more online stores are joining the program. This allows parents to order the necessary things without leaving home. Online payment is simple and convenient.

Well-known networks

Retailers such as Rozetka, Comfy, Foxtrot, Eldorado, Epicentrk have separate sections with products for babies that also support payment by "Baby Box" card.

Expanding the network of outlets for using compensation

Thanks to the support of payment systems such as MasterCard and VISA, the card is compatible with thousands of outlets and online stores throughout Ukraine.

List of all stores where you can pay with the baby package card.

The State Service of Ukraine for Children calls on retail chains, including online platforms, to join the monetization program of the "Baby Box", which will further expand the list of places where Ukrainians will be able to realize the state support provided.

Choice of banks for receiving compensation

In 2025, Ukraine expanded the possibilities for receiving monetary compensation under the "Baby Box" program. If previously these funds could only be processed through special accounts at PrivatBank, now parents can choose other banks that participate in this initiative.

List of such financial institutions is regularly updated by the State Service of Ukraine for Children.

Validity of monetary compensation

The natural "Baby Box", which includes more than 50 children's items, can be obtained within 12 months after the birth of the child.

An application for monetary compensation must also be submitted within 12 months from the date of birth of the child. Monetary funds are credited to a special account in the bank and can only be used for the purchase of children's goods.

