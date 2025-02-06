“Baby Package": parents will be able to receive UAH 7689 in compensation in 2025

This year, parents of newborns will be able to receive financial compensation for the "baby package," the Ministry of Social Policy said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The government supported the resolution, according to which in 2025, families with a new baby will continue to receive monetary compensation for the cost of one-time in-kind assistance "baby package" - this year it is UAH 7689.

The compensation funds can be used to buy baby products at 12.5 thousand retail outlets participating in the monetization program for the "baby package".

Parents can also receive in-kind assistance in the form of a "baby package" containing more than 50 high-quality baby products.

In 2024, we held public consultations with families and updated the baby box lineup in accordance with their wishes.

The updated "baby package" includes the necessary items, including reusable moisture-resistant diapers and warm clothes. The size of the blanket plaid was increased and the number of clothes of the smallest size, from which babies quickly grow out, was reduced.

In addition, the new "baby package" includes the book "From Birth to One Year". This is a practical guide for parents of infants that contains the best international practices and advice from Ukrainian experts.

Addendum

It is reported that from 2020 to 2024, more than 729 thousand Ukrainian families received cash compensation totaling more than UAH 4.7 billion as part of the "baby package" pilot project.

Compensation for the “Baby Package” will be paid on a regular basis starting from 2025