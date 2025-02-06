ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"Baby Package": parents will be able to receive UAH 7689 in compensation in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26482 views

The government has approved a resolution on monetary compensation for the “baby package” for 2025 in the amount of UAH 7689. The funds can be spent at 12.5 thousand retail outlets, and an updated baby box with 50+ products is also available.

This year, parents of newborns will be able to receive financial compensation for the "baby package," the Ministry of Social Policy said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

The government supported the resolution, according to which in 2025, families with a new baby will continue to receive monetary compensation for the cost of one-time in-kind assistance "baby package" - this year it is UAH 7689.

The compensation funds can be used to buy baby products at 12.5 thousand retail outlets participating in the monetization program for the "baby package".

Parents can also receive in-kind assistance in the form of a "baby package" containing more than 50 high-quality baby products.

In 2024, we held public consultations with families and updated the baby box lineup in accordance with their wishes.

The updated "baby package" includes the necessary items, including reusable moisture-resistant diapers and warm clothes. The size of the blanket plaid was increased and the number of clothes of the smallest size, from which babies quickly grow out, was reduced.

In addition, the new "baby package" includes the book "From Birth to One Year". This is a practical guide for parents of infants that contains the best international practices and advice from Ukrainian experts.

Addendum

It is reported that from 2020 to 2024, more than 729 thousand Ukrainian families received cash compensation totaling more than UAH 4.7 billion as part of the "baby package" pilot project.

