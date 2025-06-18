Iran was weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapons - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was weeks away from possessing nuclear weapons, but the country should not have them, reports UNN.

"I don't want to be drawn in either, but I've been saying for 20 years, or maybe longer, that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. I've been saying that for a long time. And I think they were weeks away from having it. And they should have signed the document. I think they would like to sign it now. It was a fair deal. And now it's harder to sign. I'll say it very simply, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Too much destruction. And they would use it. You know, I believe they would use it. Others won't use it, but I believe they would use it. That's all. It's very simple, as far as I understand it," Trump said.

