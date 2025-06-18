$41.530.01
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 153815 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran was weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapons - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Iran was weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapons. He emphasized that the country should not possess such weapons.

Iran was weeks away from obtaining nuclear weapons - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was weeks away from possessing nuclear weapons, but the country should not have them, reports UNN.

Details

"I don't want to be drawn in either, but I've been saying for 20 years, or maybe longer, that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. I've been saying that for a long time. And I think they were weeks away from having it. And they should have signed the document. I think they would like to sign it now. It was a fair deal. And now it's harder to sign. I'll say it very simply, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Too much destruction. And they would use it. You know, I believe they would use it. Others won't use it, but I believe they would use it. That's all. It's very simple, as far as I understand it," Trump said.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump reported that he had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin yesterday, who offered Trump a mediating role in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In response, Trump advised the Russian leader to first sort out his own country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
