U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July

The United States Senate is postponing the consideration of a bill on tough sanctions against Russia until at least July. The reason for this is the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, which is currently a priority for Washington. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Semafor.

Details

It is noted that the American Senate is postponing the consideration of the bill on sanctions against the Russian Federation and its trading partners. Co-authors of the document, Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, are trying to introduce technical amendments that would weaken the pressure on Ukraine's allies. However, their hopes that the bill would be passed by the Senate this month have faded as other priorities have emerged. Senate Majority Leader, Republican John Thune, stated that "July timelines" for considering sanctions against Russia are the most likely at this time.

We are very open to negotiations, we are trying to work with the administration regarding timelines. - he said.

The reason was the escalation of the war between Israel and Iran, as well as new tax initiatives from Republicans. According to Senator John Thune, the Senate is "open to changes" but expects a signal from the Trump administration.

Donald Trump himself has not yet approved the bill, focusing on domestic policy and the potential military conflict with Iran. Against this background, even bills with broad support, such as cryptocurrency regulation, are not moving forward.

Senator Graham acknowledged that the sanctions would have to be postponed, but assured that the issues of Russia and Ukraine remain his priority.

"The situation with Iran is changing now. This does not mean that I have forgotten about Russia or Ukraine. Not at all. Iran is in focus. But sooner rather than later," explained the American legislator.

Recall

US President Donald Trump suggested at the G7 summit that he would not impose new sanctions against Russia, stating that Europeans should "do it first" and that "sanctions cost us a lot of money," and that he "wants to continue trying to advance peace talks before applying further punitive measures against Russia."

The discussion of G7 leaders did not change Trump's position on sanctions against Russia. He stated that sanctions cost the United States of America "a lot of money," disappointing allies.