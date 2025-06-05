$41.480.16
"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15081 views

Senator Lindsey Graham said the Senate plans to pass a law on sanctions against Russia. He believes that Trump can end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said that the Senate plans to pass a law introducing devastating sanctions against Russia in response to Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Graham, given Putin's behavior and his unwillingness to "act reasonably", that is, to cease fire, the Senate will soon provide Donald Trump with more tools.

These will not only be "carrots"

- the senator wrote.

He added that he considers Trump "the only person who can end the war between Russia and Ukraine fairly and justly." At the same time, he added that it is necessary to change approaches to the Russian dictator.

Recall

US President Donald Trump commented on the recent operation of the SBU "Pavutyna" to destroy strategic aviation in the Russian Federation. He called Ukraine's drone attack "strong and cool," but expressed concern that it could complicate his mission to cease fire due to possible escalation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Ukraine
