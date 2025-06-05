Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

As a result of a missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region yesterday, June 4, 16 servicemen were wounded. Two of them, unfortunately, died in the hospital. Preliminary, the strike was carried out by an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and the details of the tragedy will be known after the completion of the work of a special commission. This was announced in a comment to UNN by the spokesman of the Land Forces Command, Vitaliy Sarantsev.

16 servicemen were wounded, two of whom, unfortunately, died while receiving medical assistance - said Sarantsev.

He noted that the strike was, preliminary, carried out by an Iskander-M missile. In addition, according to him, a special commission has been created to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage, which has already begun its work, and its results can be published only after the completion of the work.

Yesterday, June 4, Russian invaders launched another attack on one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was stationed in the Poltava region. Thanks to timely measures, it was possible to avoid the tragic death of soldiers and other consequences.

Today, June 5, the acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported that servicemen were wounded as a result of the missile strike. Doctors fought for the lives of two soldiers, but could not be saved.

The local media "Zmist" reports that the missile strike on the training ground killed military instructor and experienced warrior Artem Kutsenko.

Staff Sergeant Artem Kutsenko, who was 39 years old, began cooperating with the "Medsanbat" project after the occupation of Crimea in 2014. In 2016-2017, he performed combat missions in the Avdiivka area, defending the "Butovka" mine. After returning from the ATO, he continued to serve as an instructor in tactical medicine.

