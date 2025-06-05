Missile strike on a training ground in Poltava region: two people died

As a result of the missile strike, servicemen were wounded. Doctors fought for the lives of two soldiers, but they could not be saved. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Volodymyr Kogut.

Details

According to updated information from the Land Forces, doctors, unfortunately, failed to save the lives of two people who were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the training ground. Our sincere condolences to family and friends. Eternal memory to the dead. - the message says.

UNN reported that an explosion occurred in the Poltava community against the background of an air alert.

According to OVA:

Today, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava community.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation, emphasizing that Russia is trying to buy time for killings. He called for maximum sanctions and pressure on Moscow.