The Russian army struck one of the training units in the Poltava region: there are wounded

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4638 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11669 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10452 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15438 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27615 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34359 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36288 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82920 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39402 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43103 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

June 4, 05:11 AM • 48209 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 41619 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 30389 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 20195 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 20700 views
Publications

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 8920 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 82915 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 124586 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212879 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 253269 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 11306 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 67449 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 212879 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 140197 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 141648 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

The Russian army struck one of the training units in the Poltava region: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3024 views

On June 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units located in the Poltava region.

The Russian army struck one of the training units in the Poltava region: there are wounded

Russian invaders launched another strike on one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was stationed in the Poltava region. Thanks to timely measures, it was possible to avoid the tragic death of soldiers and other consequences, writes UNN with reference to Ground Forces. 

Details

Today, June 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region. Thanks to timely and carefully thought-out security measures, developed to protect the lives and health of servicemen in the face of the constant threat of missile and air attacks by the aggressor on the rear areas, it was possible to avoid the worst

- the statement reads.

The Ground Forces emphasized that a set of preventive actions, including the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters and compliance with safety protocols during an air raid, made it possible to save the lives of servicemen who were at the training ground at the time of the enemy strike, performing training tasks. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense added that it was not possible to avoid injuries to some soldiers.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded. All victims are promptly provided with all the necessary qualified medical care in specialized medical institutions. Doctors are doing everything possible for their speedy recovery," the statement said. 

It is also noted that a special commission has been created to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage, the results of the investigation of which will be published after its completion.

"This case once again emphasizes the importance of constant vigilance, strict adherence to safety rules and readiness for any scenarios in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression," the Ground Forces emphasized. 

Addition

Earlier, the press service of the Ground Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit Ground Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured, and an investigation is underway.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Poltava Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9