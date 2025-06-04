The Russian army struck one of the training units in the Poltava region: there are wounded

Russian invaders launched another strike on one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was stationed in the Poltava region. Thanks to timely measures, it was possible to avoid the tragic death of soldiers and other consequences, writes UNN with reference to Ground Forces.

Details

Today, June 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units in the Poltava region. Thanks to timely and carefully thought-out security measures, developed to protect the lives and health of servicemen in the face of the constant threat of missile and air attacks by the aggressor on the rear areas, it was possible to avoid the worst - the statement reads.

The Ground Forces emphasized that a set of preventive actions, including the dispersal of personnel, the use of shelters and compliance with safety protocols during an air raid, made it possible to save the lives of servicemen who were at the training ground at the time of the enemy strike, performing training tasks. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense added that it was not possible to avoid injuries to some soldiers.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded. All victims are promptly provided with all the necessary qualified medical care in specialized medical institutions. Doctors are doing everything possible for their speedy recovery," the statement said.

It is also noted that a special commission has been created to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and assess the damage, the results of the investigation of which will be published after its completion.

"This case once again emphasizes the importance of constant vigilance, strict adherence to safety rules and readiness for any scenarios in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression," the Ground Forces emphasized.

Addition

Earlier, the press service of the Ground Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit Ground Forces. 12 soldiers were killed, more than 60 were injured, and an investigation is underway.