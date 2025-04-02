This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert
Kyiv • UNN
The Easter basket in Ukraine will rise in price by 15-20%. Expert Oleg Pendzin said that the increase in price will be more than 15%, possibly up to 20%, considering possible premium products.
In Ukraine, the average Easter basket will be more expensive by approximately 15-20% this year. This was announced by the executive director of the Ukrainian Discussion Club, Oleg Pendzin, to a journalist of UNN.
"The food basket has increased by 15%. That is, it (the rise in the price of the Easter basket - ed.) will definitely be more than 15%, between 15-20%. When you and I put something in the Easter basket, there (may - ed.) be premium products", - said Pendzin.
Earlier, Pendzin informed UNN that the price of eggs would increase even before the Easter holidays. Approximately, they will cost - 80-85 UAH per dozen.
Supplement
Last year, according to calculations by scientists from the Institute of Agrarian Economics, in 2024, traditional Easter bread, eggs, homemade sausage, boiled pork, lard, butter, soft and hard cheeses, horseradish and salt were to cost a family of 4 people about UAH 1422.05, which is 17.6% more expensive than in 2023, when the same set of products cost UAH 1208.78.
