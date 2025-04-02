Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia
Kyiv • UNN
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another 11 Ukrainian children were returned. Among those rescued are brothers whose father died because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and a pregnant woman with a child.
Ukraine has managed to return 11 more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.
Today we have another good news - within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to return 11 more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation
According to him, among those rescued are two brothers, 10 and 12 years old, whose father died after being tortured for his pro-Ukrainian position. After his death, the mother finally decided to leave the temporarily occupied territory with her sons. A two-year-old child was also evacuated together with her pregnant mother. The woman fundamentally refused to receive Russian documents, but for this reason she could not leave the occupation on her own. Already in the territory under the control of Ukraine, the woman gave birth to another child - in safe conditions.
