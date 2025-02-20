Russian State Duma deputy and party leader's wife to be tried for deporting Ukrainian children

A State Duma deputy and the wife of a party leader close to the Russian leadership will be tried for deporting Ukrainian children. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court an indictment against two Russian citizens close to the President of the aggressor state on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - , the statement said.

One of the defendants is reportedly a member of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is a confidant of the leader of the Fair Russia party. The other is the wife of the leader of this party.

The investigation found that at the end of August 2022, under the guise of an official visit, they arrived in occupied Kherson to identify specific children for further deportation and examined the children of the occupation institution, which was illegally created on the basis of the Kherson Regional Children's Home - , the statement said.

After that, two young children - an 11-month-old girl and an almost two-year-old boy - were reportedly illegally taken to Moscow under the pretext of the need for additional medical examination.

However, the investigation found that the children did not need treatment and had no medical indications for such transportation. According to the investigation, the Ukrainian children were issued a Russian-style birth certificate.

The defendant and her husband, the head of the Fair Russia political party, adopted the girl and changed her personal data.

The boy was handed over to the guardianship authorities due to psychological disabilities, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

