Eight children were returned from the temporarily occupied Crimea

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, eight Ukrainian children who were illegally detained in the temporarily occupied Crimea were brought home. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, according to UNN.

According to the information, the mother and her eight children aged 5 to 17 became victims of the occupiers' repressive policy. Under threats and pressure, the mother was forced to sign documents to transfer her children to an orphanage. There they were subjected to psychological violence, forced to participate in propaganda activities and even prepared for possible military service.

Fortunately, the family, which had been living under occupation for a long time, was able to return home. The woman decided to flee Crimea because she was afraid for the future of her children, especially her older sons, who could be forcibly mobilized into the enemy army.

Today, the mother and her children are living in the government-controlled territory. Government agencies and volunteers are helping the family to adapt and provide them with proper living conditions.

Every child has the right to a safe childhood, and the Ukrainian authorities continue to fight to return all illegally taken children home.

