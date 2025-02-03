Another 12 children returned to Ukraine-controlled territory - Yermak

12 children who were under pressure from the Russian occupation have returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA helped bring home twelve children who were under pressure from the Russian occupation - Yermak said.

He noted that they managed to return a 16-year-old girl who lost her mother due to the negligence of occupation medicine. A 17-year-old teenager who had been issued a draft notice to the Russian army was also returned, as well as an 8-year-old girl who was tried to be taken away from her father because she refused to obtain Russian citizenship.

