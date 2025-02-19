"the enemy changes personal data and citizenship": the CNS told how the occupiers take away Ukrainian children

Russia continues its criminal policy of forcible deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine that were occupied after the full-scale invasion. In particular, more than 4 thousand children were taken to study in schools in the occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

The CNS reported that, according to confirmed information, more than 4,000 children were taken to study in schools in occupied Crimea, and more than 800 were enrolled in kindergartens.

It is noted that the occupiers are forcing children to study with Russian textbooks and implementing propaganda educational programs that justify Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the aggressor from deporting and forcibly transferring children. Nevertheless, the Kremlin continues to use methods of intimidation, manipulation and blackmail to tear Ukrainian children away from their families and make them part of its own propaganda system - the post says.

According to the CNS, in total, Russia has already illegally taken more than 20,000 Ukrainian children from the TOT, and another 1.5 million remain at risk of deportation.

“The enemy is changing the personal data and citizenship of abducted children to make it impossible for them to return to their homes,” the National Resistance Center added.

Recall

Ukraine returned 15 children as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are a large family, teenagers with draft notices to the Russian army, and children from a Russian orphanage where they were subjected to propaganda.

