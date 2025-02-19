"the enemy changes personal data and citizenship": the CNS told how the occupiers take away Ukrainian children

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39776 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64857 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68907 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115857 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100714 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112907 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152358 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66219 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109072 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80497 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 73696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143095 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175486 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 73636 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133921 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135803 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
"the enemy changes personal data and citizenship": the CNS told how the occupiers take away Ukrainian children

"the enemy changes personal data and citizenship": the CNS told how the occupiers take away Ukrainian children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31310 views

The occupiers forcibly deported more than 4,000 children to study in Crimean schools and 800 to kindergartens. According to the Civil Defense Center, in total, Russia has illegally taken more than 20,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Russia continues its criminal policy of forcible deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine that were occupied after the full-scale invasion. In particular, more than 4 thousand children were taken to study in schools in the occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

The CNS reported that, according to confirmed information, more than 4,000 children were taken to study in schools in occupied Crimea, and more than 800 were enrolled in kindergartens.

It is noted that the occupiers are forcing children to study with Russian textbooks and implementing propaganda educational programs that justify Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the aggressor from deporting and forcibly transferring children. Nevertheless, the Kremlin continues to use methods of intimidation, manipulation and blackmail to tear Ukrainian children away from their families and make them part of its own propaganda system

According to the CNS, in total, Russia has already illegally taken more than 20,000 Ukrainian children from the TOT, and another 1.5 million remain at risk of deportation.

“The enemy is changing the personal data and citizenship of abducted children to make it impossible for them to return to their homes,” the National Resistance Center added.

Recall

Ukraine returned 15 children as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are a large family, teenagers with draft notices to the Russian army, and children from a Russian orphanage where they were subjected to propaganda.

Russians use children in the TOT as a “human shield” - CNS08.02.25, 00:14 • 33923 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

