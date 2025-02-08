Russians use children in the TOT as a “human shield” - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders use civilian buildings to house their military. Including in buildings where children live. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers accommodate personnel in hotels and sanatoriums. In the same buildings, civilian families with children are accommodated on the upper floors, and military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces are accommodated on the lower floors.

Hiding behind civilians is a common practice for Russian troops. They systematically deploy military equipment and personnel in residential areas and near private homes of civilians - the CNS said in a statement.

According to the Civil Defense Center, civilians are not allowed to move out of the places where the occupiers deploy their equipment and military.

Recall

Russian troops deploy personnel in residential areas of Svatove and Siverskodonetsk. The occupiers are also installing air defense and electronic warfare systems in populated areas, using civilians as human shields.

Russia has “legalized” the confiscation of apartments in the occupied territories: where will the confiscated apartments go