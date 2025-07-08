$41.800.06
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 571 views

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, as of July 3, Russia has harvested 3.8 million tons of grain, which is four times less than last year. The average yield decreased from 41 to 31 centners per hectare, and in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the harvest is almost half as much.

In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service

In addition to the downward trend for the territory of the Russian Federation, the occupation authorities are facing problems in the agricultural sector and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, almost half as much harvest was collected there as in 2024, UNN reports.

Details

Russia is experiencing a sharp drop in the pace of grain harvesting.

 As of July 3, only 3.8 million tons of grain have been harvested – four times less than last year (16.5 million tons). The average yield fell from 41 to 31 centners per hectare.

- informs the website of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Southern and North Caucasian districts show the largest lag. There, respectively:

  • 2 million tons against 11.4 million tons in 2024;
    • 1.5 million tons against 4.5 million tons last year.

      A separate aspect is the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, almost half as much harvest was collected in the temporarily occupied territories as in 2024.

      Key reasons that led to the agricultural failure:

      • prolonged drought (state of emergency in several districts of Rostov Oblast);
        • devaluation of quality seeds due to Western sanctions (loss of up to 70% of imported stock);
          • inflationary pressure.

            It should also be noted that electricity tariffs increased by 11.5%, and gasoline by 12% in June 2025 alone.

            Recall

            Due to prolonged drought and high temperatures, crops in occupied Crimea are suffering serious damage, even drought-resistant fields are drying up, forcing farmers to abandon fields and reduce livestock.

            Ukraine will have enough grain for its own consumption even despite the drought, only the export potential of our state will be affected. This was stated by Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, on the air of the national telethon

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
            Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
            Crimea
            Ukraine
            Tesla
