Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

NABU searched MP Roman Kaptelov on the fact of alleged inaccurate declaration. Investigators seized his phone, as the MP did not declare his family's property and income in Moscow, including an apartment worth UAH 17.5 million.

Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov

In the home of Roman Kaptelov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, NABU conducted a search in a case regarding alleged inaccurate declaration. UNN reports this with reference to the WACS ruling.

Details

On June 17, 2025, based on the ruling of the investigating judge, NAB of Ukraine detectives conducted a search at the place of residence (Kaptelov's - ed.), namely at the household at address_1, during which an iPhone 12 mini mobile phone was seized.

- the ruling states.

The people's deputy's mobile phone was recognized as material evidence and an expert examination was ordered for it. The phone was seized.

NAB of Ukraine detectives are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the alleged inaccurate declaration by People's Deputy Kaptelov as of February 10, 2025.

According to an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, information about the specified criminal proceeding was entered with the legal qualification of a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the following factual basis: "the Office of the Prosecutor General received a letter from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine with information about a video story prepared by journalists of the Radio Svoboda investigation project "Schemes" regarding (the people's deputy)". According to the video story, in the annual declarations of a person authorized to perform state functions for 2022-2023, Kaptelov did not reflect family members, information about a real estate object belonging to his family members and located in Moscow, as well as the wife's income received on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It was established in the court session that on January 30, 2024, Kaptelov submitted an amended declaration in violation of clause 1, part 1 of Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", namely, he did not specify information about his family members, minor children, and property belonging to them by right of ownership.

This included, in particular, an apartment in Moscow with a total area of 101.8 sq km and an approximate value of UAH 17.5 million, which belongs to his wife and children.

From the case materials, it appears that an apartment is for sale in a neighboring similar building, where one square meter of real estate costs almost 420,000 rubles or approximately 175,000 UAH. Thus, the specified apartment costs almost 420,000 rubles or approximately 175,000 UAH. Thus, the specified apartment may have a market value of about 17,000,000 UAH, and the value of the share owned by Kaptelov's wife and children, which he did not indicate in the declaration, is about 6,000,000 UAH.

Context

SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko reported in February 2025 that SAP initiated proceedings against People's Deputy Roman Kaptelov due to his family's undeclared real estate in Moscow. The case concerns the residence of his wife and children in the Russian Federation, as well as his wife's income from a Russian state institution.

The investigation by Radio Svoboda's "Schemes" project stated that Roman Kaptelov, a People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction, did not indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia, and also did not declare their Moscow real estate and the income of his wife, a Russian citizen, from a state institution in Moscow.

Journalists also drew attention to the people's deputy's trips abroad during the full-scale invasion: they coincided with his wife's trips from Russia to Turkey, due to which the deputy missed several plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.

In the media, the people's deputy from the presidential faction expressed anti-Western rhetoric and criticized rapprochement with the EU, because, he said, "they check sources of income too carefully".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

