"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms
The US has introduced a 10% duty for Ukraine, but it is not critical. In 2024, exports to the US amounted to $874 million, while imports reached $3.4 billion. Ukraine is hoping for better terms.
The United States has introduced a 10% duty for Ukraine, but it is not critical, and Ukraine is already working to ensure that the conditions are better, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko in X on Thursday, writes UNN.
What do the new US tariffs mean for Ukraine? Difficult, but not critical
For Ukraine, she said, a general duty of 10% will apply. There is no separate higher duty for Ukraine, such as Moldova's 31% or the EU's 20%.
Trade with the USA: exports, imports and duties
Ukraine exported $874 million to the United States in 2024, of which $363 million was pig iron and another $112 million was pipes, Svyrydenko said. According to her, Ukraine exports more than 600 different categories of goods to the United States (very different - even wrenches), of which 65 types of products - for more than $1 million.
In return, we bought $3.4 billion worth of goods from the United States.
Ukrainian duties on American goods, according to the Minister of Economy, are quite low - the rate on cars is 10%, on coal and oil - 0%.
What the government is going to do
Therefore, now we have a chance to agree on other conditions - the American statement clearly speaks of such a possibility. If everything remains as it is, the American universal duty will mainly hit small producers. Therefore, we are already working to ensure that Ukraine has better conditions. (...) Ukraine has something to offer the United States as a reliable ally and partner. Both our countries will benefit from fair duties
