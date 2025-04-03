Trump will introduce a duty for Ukraine at 10%
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including Ukraine, for which the duty will be 10%. The decision will take effect on April 9, 2025.
US President Donald Trump has introduced a 10% duty for Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The official White House account on social network X provides relevant information, according to which the US introduces duties for Ukraine at 10%. It is also worth noting that Russia is absent in the corresponding list.
Mutual duties will take effect on April 9, 2025. And all countries will start paying the minimum base rate from April 5.
Addendum
Trump announced the introduction of new duties for individual countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.
Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list02.04.25, 23:46 • 10291 view
Trump also stated that at midnight the US will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars from foreign countries.
Trump stated that at midnight he will sign a decree introducing a 25% duty on all foreign cars02.04.25, 23:24 • 10505 views