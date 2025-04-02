Trump stated that at midnight he will sign a decree introducing a 25% duty on all foreign cars
US President Donald Trump has stated that America will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars. Also on Wednesday, a 25% tariff on beer and aluminum can imports was announced.
US President Donald Trump has said that at midnight the US will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars from foreign countries, UNN reports.
Terrible imbalances have destroyed our industrial base and threatened our national security. I do not blame other countries for this disaster at all. I blame former presidents and former leaders who did not do their job. They allowed it to happen, and they allowed it to happen to such an extent that no one can even believe it. That is why at midnight we are introducing a 25% import duty on all foreign-made cars.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's administration announced that it is introducing a 25% tariff on all beer imports, adding the drink and empty aluminum cans to the list of derivative products subject to its aluminum tariffs.
