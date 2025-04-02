The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
On Wednesday, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced that it is introducing a 25% tariff on all beer imports, adding the drink and empty aluminum cans to the list of derivative products subject to its aluminum tariffs, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a Federal Register notice that duties on beer and empty aluminum cans will be levied from Friday, April 4.
The notice on the review of previous changes to Trump's aluminum tariff only specifies the tariff code for beer made from malt. It does not mention the subordinate code for importing beer in glass containers.
The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions on the notice. The disclosure came hours before Trump is expected to announce sweeping reciprocal tariffs for U.S. trading partners, escalating a global trade war and fueling expected price increases.
This move will deal a significant blow to beer imports, which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, exceeded $7.5 billion in 2024. Mexico dominates beer imports into the U.S., $6.3 billion last year, followed by the Netherlands with $683 million, Ireland with $192 million, and Canada with $73 million.
Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg02.04.2025, 18:22 • 21003 views