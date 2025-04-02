Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12372 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100605 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164331 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103796 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340344 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144081 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124490 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108091 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134586 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44624 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156193 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35093 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81407 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 12372 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81766 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 100605 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 164331 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156511 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19516 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21375 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35352 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44861 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134823 views
Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20995 views

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump intends to announce the largest US trade restrictions in the last century. This could instantly overturn the global trade system established after World War II and create hard-to-predict economic risks, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The administration's plans to introduce what Trump calls reciprocal tariffs have investors, executives, government officials and consumers around the world wondering what to expect when Trump takes the stage at an event in the White House Rose Garden at 4:00 p.m.

According to Nomura Holdings Inc. chief economist Rob Subbaraman, the lack of detail on the structure, size and purpose of the fees has led the world to "fly blind" ahead of the big announcement day.

The Trump administration's proposed reciprocal tariffs mean different things to different people. While a direct approach means the US matches the fees other countries impose on American goods, we suspect the criteria for American reciprocal duties will be much broader and much more difficult to quantify.

- Rob Subbaraman wrote in a recent letter to clients. 

What is Trump's goal

Although Trump has not yet specified the goals, he and his deputies are targeting the European Union, Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and India in an effort to punish what they consider unfair trade practices. Chinese goods have already been marked with a cumulative additional tax of 20%.

About $33 trillion of world trade is under fire, and countries from Brazil to China face a 4% to 90% drop in their exports to the US, according to Bloomberg Economics data.

The Global Trade Policy Uncertainty Index rose to an all-time high on Tuesday since 2009.

China, Japan and Korea discussed trade amid US tariffs
01.04.25, 06:01 • 10065 views

According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, the average US tariff for all countries this year is likely to increase by 15 percentage points. It is warned that this will increase baseline inflation, weaken growth and increase the risk of recession.  Wednesday's actions complement the steps already taken since Trump took office in January.

The administration has imposed a cumulative tax of 20% on all imported goods from China, and rates of 25% are in effect on goods from Mexico and Canada. There is also a 25% global duty on imports of steel and aluminum. Trump also signed a proclamation imposing a 25% duty on imports of cars and some auto parts, which is scheduled to take effect on April 3 in Washington. There will be additional fees at the industry level, such as on pharmaceuticals.

However, American businesses may also be affected by the problems. Many American companies are expressing concern about the new duties, which increase costs and eat into margins (the difference between price and cost). Foreign executives have to weigh whether to move at least some of the production to the US to circumvent tariffs.

Obviously, the global business community is watching this with trepidation, given the lack of clarity and high stakes involved in rebalancing an economy that accounts for roughly a quarter of global GDP

- said John Denton, a former Australian diplomat who is now Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Addition

Trump announced the imposition of high duties on imports from countries that buy Venezuelan oil and gas. In fact, this is a punitive measure that could hit China and India. It could also sow new uncertainty in global trade.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Vietnam
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
European Union
South Korea
Canada
China
Japan
United States
