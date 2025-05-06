Trump said he will not abolish tariffs for Canada

US President Donald Trump has said he will not abolish tariffs for Canada. He said this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Trump was asked whether Canadian Prime Minister Carney could say something today that would force him to abolish tariffs for Canada.

"No," Trump quickly replied.

Carney, in turn, noted that Canada is the largest customer of the United States for all goods.

"We have a huge automotive sector. And the changes we have made have been beneficial," Carney said.

According to him, when it comes to this topic, a "broader discussion" needs to be held.

"It will take some time, and that is why we are here - to hold these discussions," Carney added.

Trump said: "This is a very friendly conversation."

However, Trump noted that the US wants to produce its own cars, steel and aluminum - and does not want these products to be imported from Canada.

Addendum

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Donald Trump's tariff policy is an act of economic self-sabotage that is pushing the US into recession.

AP reported that in response to trade duties imposed by the United States on the initiative of President Trump, Canada announced its own retaliatory customs measures.

On March 4, the duties imposed by the US against Canada and Mexico came into force. In response, Canada will impose 25% duties on American goods worth $155 billion.

On March 7, Trump signed an order postponing tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada that fall under the USMCA Free Trade Agreement.