Execution of three Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in Donetsk region: Lubinets called on the world community to react

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the shooting of three Ukrainian servicemen by Russian invaders who surrendered. He called it a gross violation of international humanitarian law, writes UNN, referring to the Ombudsman's Telegram page.

It became known that on May 3 of this year, three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing a combat mission at positions in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. During the assault, the occupiers surrounded our defenders, forced them to lay down their arms and surrender. Despite the fact that the Ukrainian servicemen no longer posed a threat and could not resist, the Russian military shot them with automatic weapons - Lubinets said.

The human rights defender added that the fact of the shooting was confirmed in a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

I emphasize that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which qualifies as a serious international crime - added the Ombudsman.

Lubinets also said that he had already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. According to him, the international community must immediately respond to such systematic violations by the aggressor state.

Addition

The SBU remotely notified two Russian commanders who ordered the killing of a captured Ukrainian soldier and the beheading of him. This happened during the fighting near Staromayorske.

Russian soldiers shot an unarmed Ukrainian serviceman who was captured in the Volnovakha district. An investigation into a war crime has been launched.