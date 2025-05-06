$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
10:24 AM • 7400 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

09:43 AM • 24529 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26567 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 34286 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66614 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40424 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 37647 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 56767 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128438 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201111 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
09:43 AM • 24554 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7290 views

The children who were injured in the dog attack in Brovary have returned to school. The animal was caught and placed in a shelter, where it will be examined, including for rabies.

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

The children who were attacked by a dog in Brovary near Kyiv the day before have actually returned to school. And the animal will be examined, in particular for rabies. This was reported in a comment to a UNN journalist by Iryna Kulish, the press secretary of Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko.

Details 

"Everything is fine with the children. Everyone has already started studying. Everyone is in educational institutions," the press secretary noted.

"As for the animal, it was indeed caught. Volunteers have now placed it in a shelter. According to eyewitnesses, it is not aggressive and does not show any aggression. Of course, it will also be examined. Of course, for rabies. But in principle, the way the animal behaves makes it clear that, well, it was an unfortunate incident, perhaps some aggression was provoked by people. Or maybe it was a coincidence. So everything is fine, there are no critical moments, and everything, thank God, worked out," Kulish added.

Let us remind you

On May 5, in Brovary in the Kyiv region, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren. 

Seven children were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries. 

The Kyiv region police have launched an investigation.

Later, the mayor of the city announced that the dog is in a temporary shelter and is awaiting examination by the relevant services.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyKyiv region
