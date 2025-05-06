Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

The children who were attacked by a dog in Brovary near Kyiv the day before have actually returned to school. And the animal will be examined, in particular for rabies. This was reported in a comment to a UNN journalist by Iryna Kulish, the press secretary of Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko.

Details

"Everything is fine with the children. Everyone has already started studying. Everyone is in educational institutions," the press secretary noted.

"As for the animal, it was indeed caught. Volunteers have now placed it in a shelter. According to eyewitnesses, it is not aggressive and does not show any aggression. Of course, it will also be examined. Of course, for rabies. But in principle, the way the animal behaves makes it clear that, well, it was an unfortunate incident, perhaps some aggression was provoked by people. Or maybe it was a coincidence. So everything is fine, there are no critical moments, and everything, thank God, worked out," Kulish added.

Let us remind you

On May 5, in Brovary in the Kyiv region, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren.

Seven children were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries.

The Kyiv region police have launched an investigation.

Later, the mayor of the city announced that the dog is in a temporary shelter and is awaiting examination by the relevant services.