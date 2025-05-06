A Dog from Brovary is Looking for a Family: What is Known About the Dog

The dog that bit children in Brovary is currently in temporary custody. His owner is being searched for, if he is not found, they are ready to give him into responsible hands. This was told to a journalist of UNN by the chief specialist of the department of operation of communal facilities of the Brovary City Council and explained the possible reason for the animal's behavior.

Details

The chief specialist informed that the dog that bit the children is currently in temporary custody and explained the possible reason for his behavior. There was information that children were mistreating the dog.

He was caught because there were reports that he had bitten children, but before that there were reports that children had beaten him a little. Someone kicked him in the stomach, someone threw a ball in his face and he became aggressive because of it - said in the department of operation of communal facilities.

The department of operation of communal facilities noted that it is a boy, a Belgian Shepherd breed, he is about one year old.

"The dog is currently in temporary custody in Brovary, if the owner is not found, we will give it to responsible hands," the department noted.

Earlier, the press secretary of the mayor of Brovary, Igor Sapozhko, Iryna Kulish, informed UNN that volunteers had placed the dog in a shelter.

"According to eyewitnesses, she is not aggressive and does not show any aggression...", - said Kulish.

If you want to give shelter to the dog, take him to your family - call here: 04594-4-61-11

Addition

On May 5, in Brovary, Kyiv region, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren.

Seven children were hospitalized, they received minor and moderate injuries.

The Kyiv region police launched an investigation.

Later, the mayor of the city reported that the dog is in a temporary shelter and is waiting for examination by the relevant services.

The children, who were attacked by a dog in Brovary near Kyiv the day before, have actually returned to school.

