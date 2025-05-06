Fatal accident in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway: there are dead and injured

As a result of a collision between two cars in an accident on the Stolychne Highway, one person died and two others suffered moderate injuries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

Details

The accident occurred today, May 6, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the driver of a Daewoo Lanos was making a U-turn in a prohibited place, and during the maneuver, a Volkswagen car collided with him.

As a result of the accident, a Volkswagen passenger born in 1996 died at the scene. His passenger with bodily injuries was hospitalized by doctors to a medical facility. The driver of the Daewoo Lanos was also injured and is also in the hospital.

Investigators are continuing to work at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the accident.

