Horrific accident in Kyiv: 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated

A traffic accident occurred in Kyiv on the Darnytskyi Bridge involving a Toyota Highlander SUV. According to the capital's police, as a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated, reports UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the capital's Darnytskyi Bridge. According to preliminary data, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, moving in the direction of Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, lost control and drove off the roadway. The vehicle hit a metal barrier, causing the car to overturn.

As a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver sustained severe injuries and had to have both lower limbs amputated. He and a 16-year-old passenger, who was also unconscious, were taken to medical facilities for emergency care.

Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules, resulting in serious consequences. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Addition

