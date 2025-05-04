$41.590.00
Horrific accident in Kyiv: 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2004 views

A terrible accident occurred on the Darnytskyi bridge in Kyiv. The Toyota driver lost control, demolished the guardrail, and the car overturned, resulting in the loss of both legs.

Horrific accident in Kyiv: 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated

A traffic accident occurred in Kyiv on the Darnytskyi Bridge involving a Toyota Highlander SUV. According to the capital's police, as a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated, reports UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the capital's Darnytskyi Bridge. According to preliminary data, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, moving in the direction of Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street, lost control and drove off the roadway. The vehicle hit a metal barrier, causing the car to overturn.

As a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver sustained severe injuries and had to have both lower limbs amputated. He and a 16-year-old passenger, who was also unconscious, were taken to medical facilities for emergency care.

Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules, resulting in serious consequences. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Addition

In the village of Rudnya, Rivne region, a fatal accident occurred involving a train and a car, killing two people.

A minor driving a car in Boryspil, near Kyiv, fled from patrol officers and caused an accident during the race.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
