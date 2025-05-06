What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Mother's Day is a special occasion to express sincere gratitude and love to the dearest person. It is traditionally celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year the holiday will be celebrated on May 11. On the eve of Mother's Day, UNN has collected ideas for presents for mothers for every taste and budget.

In order to choose a worthy gift for your mother that will really please her, be sure to focus on her hobbies, interests and personal preferences. An individual approach will make the gift truly valuable. Perhaps your mother cannot live a day without knitting, or loves culinary experiments, or is ready to give the last for another pot of flowers. At the same time, it is desirable that a gift related to her hobbies is functional and useful.

If your mother does not have obvious hobbies, think about what will help make her daily tasks easier, add comfort to her life, or simply give her good emotions and give her the opportunity to feel your care. Such things will always be appropriate.

Top 10 Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Flowers or potted plants

A classic bouquet is a win-win option, especially if it takes into account her flower preferences. For those who appreciate originality, there are many options with edible compositions: sweet or not. You can also consider indoor plants if your mother is an avid florist.

Cosmetics and perfumes

If your mother does not often pamper herself with cosmetic or perfumery updates, you can do it for her. Find out which brands she trusts and choose a quality product - even in a gift set. As for the perfume, remember what your mother's favorite scents are and choose one that has a similar pyramid of perfume notes.

Jewelry and fashion accessories

These can be jewelry or stylish jewelry, bags, glasses, leather wallets, scarves, etc. The main thing is to focus on the mother's taste and preferences in choosing a model or design. If you want to make a gift special - order an individual engraving.

Hobby supplies

If your mother likes to embroider, order a set for this type of creativity, giving preference to a plot that she might like. For a knitting lover - choose an interesting yarn - it will never be superfluous, a new set of knitting needles or hooks, an organizer for yarn, etc. If your mother collects something - please her by replenishing her collection with a worthy specimen, after finding out in advance what she already has.

Gadgets

Various equipment and devices that make life easier are always useful. Maybe your mother has not updated her phone for a long time, or dreams of a tablet or e-book? Then you have a ready-made idea for a gift that will definitely be more than appropriate.

Household appliances

A useful gift can also be household appliances that will simplify household chores - from a robot vacuum cleaner and a multicooker to a mixer and a cappuccino machine. Choose something stylish and high-quality. For a woman who likes to cook and does it often, you can choose a new set of high-quality knives, baking dishes, a waffle iron, beautiful dishes, spice sets, kitchen scales, etc. Among other useful equipment that can be presented to the mother is an air humidifier, a hair curler, a hair dryer, a foot massager, a pot for flowers with automatic watering.

Gifts for home and comfort

A warm blanket, a set of towels or pillows, or bedding made of natural fabrics create an atmosphere of warmth at home, so with such a gift you can emphasize how you value comfort in your parents' home. Among other things, it can be a set of scented candles, a table lamp, a tablecloth, a digital photo frame, a painting or a carpet.

Book

If your mother is fond of reading, a new book may be the best gift. Choose something close to her interests: a detective story, a novel, a culinary encyclopedia, or a biography of a person she admires.

Photo session

Order the services of a photographer for a family photo shoot or a photo session of your mother with her friends. Think about the date and place for the photo shoot and the transfer to it, so that no one has any unnecessary trouble on the day of the event. Such a gift can also become a pleasant memory.

Certificates

Almost all stores, from cosmetic to grocery, now offer the opportunity to purchase a certificate for a certain amount. If it is difficult for you to decide on a gift, even when you know exactly the interests of your mother - give her a certificate and she will be able to choose a gift for herself, which she will definitely like. In addition, you can please your mother with a certificate to a SPA or to attend a master class.

Tickets to a concert or performance

If you know that your mother has long dreamed of attending a performance by her favorite artist or a cherished performance, give her a gift by purchasing tickets to this event, where she can go with you, her father or friends. Be sure to think about how your mother will get to the venue where the concert will take place and arrange everything in advance so that the gift evokes only pleasant emotions.

Tourist package

It can be either a vacation abroad, if you are sure of your mother's schedule and her plans, or a weekend at a country resort or in a sanatorium. Even a short vacation is able to recharge energy in nature and help to break away from the hustle and bustle.

