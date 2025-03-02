What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20229 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113733 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172757 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344865 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174240 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145370 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196250 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125012 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108207 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356417 views

A professional astrologer has compiled a guide to choosing gifts for each zodiac sign for March 8, 2025. The expert advises rejecting banal flowers and sweets in favor of an individual approach.

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Choosing gifts for March 8 is not an easy task, because you want to please, surprise and delight. But how to find the perfect gift that will really like? Of course, to turn to astrology! Each sign of the Zodiac has its own preferences and character, which means that gifts should be chosen taking into account their stellar features.

Professional astrologer Ksenia Basilenko especially for readers UNN gave recommendations on what to give ladies depending on their zodiac sign.

 Bazilenko advises to forget about banal flowers and candy - in 2025 women expect something really special!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Energetic, driven and passionate, Aries love dynamics and challenges. They can't be impressed by cute souvenirs - they need something bright and exciting.

What to get?

  • Tickets for racing, go-karting, rock climbing or extreme adventure.
  • Stylish smart watch or fitness bracelet - Aries is always on the go!
  • Cosmetics in red shades: bright lipstick, nail polish, perfume with notes of pepper and citrus.

What not to get?

Soft toys, vanilla candles and delicate pastel colors are not about them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus women appreciate quality, comfort and aesthetics. They are gourmets in everything - from food to perfumes. The main rule: a gift should be luxurious!

What to get?

  • A certificate to an expensive restaurant or spa treatments - Taurus likes to enjoy life.
  • Silk bedding, a cozy cashmere plaid or a designer scented candle.
  • Jewelry (but only if it's gold or platinum!).

What not to get?

Cheap trinkets, synthetic fabrics, and anything that doesn't look expensive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is all about energy, intelligence and communication. They love everything new, modern and unusual.

What to get?

  • Gadgets - wireless headphones, an e-book, a subscription to audiobooks or courses.
  • Board games - they love intellectual battles.
  • A subscription to a co-working space or workshop - Gemini always needs something to learn.

What not to get?

Predictable things: a classic bag, a regular perfume or a “woman's kit” (flowers + chocolates).

---

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers are sensitive, affectionate and family-oriented. They appreciate attention, care and soulfulness.

What to get?

  • A photo book of shared moments or a personalized engraved ornament.
  • Scented candles, warm plaid, cozy slippers - anything to create comfort.
  • A cooking class or an expensive tea set.

What not to get?

Practical things like kitchen utensils with no emotion.

---

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Lionesses are the queens of life. They love attention, glamor and glitz.

What to get?

  • A certificate to a beauty salon - make her feel like a goddess.
  • Branded cosmetics, perfume, bag - premium only!
  • Jewelry - the more shiny the better!

What not to get?

Modest things without a twist.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Practical, neat and smart Virgo men love functional things.

What to get?

  • An organizer, a planner, a stylish backpack - Virgo loves order.
  • Self-development course or subscription to an educational platform.
  • Quality cosmetics without harmful additives.

What not to get?

Trinkets that don't do any good.

---

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Elegant and stylish Libra appreciate harmony and beauty.

What to get?

  • A perfume with a subtle scent, a beautiful scarf or accessory.
  • Tickets to the theater, opera or fashion show.
  • Stylish cosmetic kit.

What not to get?

Tasteless and cheap stuff.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios love mystery, passion and mystery.

What to get?

  • Elite perfume with oriental notes.
  • Jewelry in dark colors.
  • A book about psychology or mysticism.

What not to get?

Boring and predictable gifts.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Adventuresses, travelers, lovers of freedom.

What to get?

  • A trip or certificate for an adventure.
  • Stylish backpack, suitcase, travel gadgets.
  • A book on philosophy or spiritual practices.

What not to get?

Anything that restricts freedom.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are business savvy, stylish and ambitious.

What to get?

  • A high-end pen, a business accessory, a branded watch.
  • A fitness club membership or business course.
  • A quality leather bag.

What not to get?

Cheap stuff with no status.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Original, unconventional, creative.

What to get?

  • Unusual gadget, VR glasses, streaming subscription.
  • Stylish sneakers, designer accessories.

What not to get?

Boring stuff that everyone has.

---

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dreamers, romantics, creative types.

What to get?

  • Art kit, scented oils, concert ticket.
  • A book with beautiful illustrations.

What not to get?

Dry and practical stuff.

Choose with love and your gift will be the best!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

