Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11134 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29861 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44691 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55630 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207874 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130265 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155791 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222649 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244313 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336021 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

May is a time for outdoor recreation, and barbecue is its integral part. The article presents five simple and delicious barbecue recipes, from pork in kefir to mushrooms.

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May has come, and many Ukrainians, despite the war, intend to relax a little in nature to recharge and accomplish new achievements with renewed vigor. But what kind of trip to nature can there be without barbecue? UNN shares with you interesting and at the same time simple recipes for making barbecue. 

Top 5 ways to cook delicious barbecue

Pork barbecue on kefir

Ingredients

• 1 kilogram of pork;

• kefir of any fat content (450 ml);

• 1 tablespoon of sugar;

• 5 onions;

• salt;

• spices (coriander, pepper and/or basil.

Method of preparation

Step 1

The meat should be cut into small pieces.

Step 2

Salt the meat, add the sliced onions, pour in kefir and sprinkle with spices.

Step 3

The barbecue must be kept for about an hour at room temperature, after which the barbecue must be taken to a cold place for at least three hours. Consume within 24 hours.

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home30.04.25, 08:55 • 188584 views

Chicken breast barbecue

Ingredients

• 1 kilogram of chicken breasts;

• 2-3 onions;

• 3-4 cloves of garlic;

• 3 tablespoons of oil;

• 2 tablespoons of salt;

• 1 tablespoon of black pepper.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Chicken breasts should be cut into small pieces, onion and garlic - into rings.

Step 2

Make a marinade of oil, salt and pepper. Leave the meat in the marinade for several hours, or preferably overnight.

Step 3

Before frying, thread the pieces on skewers and fry on the grill on both sides until done. If there is no grill, you can use a frying pan.

Lemon juice barbecue recipe

Ingredients

• 1.5 kg of pork, beef or chicken;

• 5-6 large onions;

• 10 g of spices;

• 2 lemons;

• a mixture of peppers to taste;

• salt.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Lemons should be cut in half and squeeze all the juice onto the sliced pieces of meat.

Step 2

After pouring the juice over the meat, mix it thoroughly. This barbecue is marinated for no more than three hours. The success of this recipe largely depends on the well-chosen amount of lemon juice. If you overdo it with the juice, the meat will acquire an unpleasant sour taste.

Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter08.04.25, 11:49 • 485462 views

Barbecue in wine marinade

Ingredients

• Pork neck 1 kg;

• 100 ml of white wine;

• one teaspoon of ground coriander;

• black ground pepper;

• salt.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Cut the meat, add coriander, salt, pepper to it. All this must be mixed thoroughly.

Step 2

Pour the wine over the meat and leave it overnight under pressure. After that, fry over the fire until done.

Mushroom barbecue

Ingredients

• 300 g of medium-sized mushrooms;

• 2 tablespoons of oil and soy sauce each;

• dill;

• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice;

• 0.5 teaspoon of sweet paprika;

• 1 clove of garlic.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Wash the mushrooms and put them in a bag, add the remaining ingredients, mix and leave for 10-15 minutes.

Step 2

Thread the mushrooms on skewers. You can cook on the grill or in the oven, preheated to 200-230 degrees. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Delicious breakfast: 5 unusual recipes for your morning26.03.25, 08:26 • 310087 views

