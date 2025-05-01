May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May has come, and many Ukrainians, despite the war, intend to relax a little in nature to recharge and accomplish new achievements with renewed vigor. But what kind of trip to nature can there be without barbecue? UNN shares with you interesting and at the same time simple recipes for making barbecue.

Top 5 ways to cook delicious barbecue

Pork barbecue on kefir

Ingredients

• 1 kilogram of pork;

• kefir of any fat content (450 ml);

• 1 tablespoon of sugar;

• 5 onions;

• salt;

• spices (coriander, pepper and/or basil.

Method of preparation

Step 1

The meat should be cut into small pieces.

Step 2

Salt the meat, add the sliced onions, pour in kefir and sprinkle with spices.

Step 3

The barbecue must be kept for about an hour at room temperature, after which the barbecue must be taken to a cold place for at least three hours. Consume within 24 hours.

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

Chicken breast barbecue

Ingredients

• 1 kilogram of chicken breasts;

• 2-3 onions;

• 3-4 cloves of garlic;

• 3 tablespoons of oil;

• 2 tablespoons of salt;

• 1 tablespoon of black pepper.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Chicken breasts should be cut into small pieces, onion and garlic - into rings.

Step 2

Make a marinade of oil, salt and pepper. Leave the meat in the marinade for several hours, or preferably overnight.

Step 3

Before frying, thread the pieces on skewers and fry on the grill on both sides until done. If there is no grill, you can use a frying pan.

Lemon juice barbecue recipe

Ingredients

• 1.5 kg of pork, beef or chicken;

• 5-6 large onions;

• 10 g of spices;

• 2 lemons;

• a mixture of peppers to taste;

• salt.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Lemons should be cut in half and squeeze all the juice onto the sliced pieces of meat.

Step 2

After pouring the juice over the meat, mix it thoroughly. This barbecue is marinated for no more than three hours. The success of this recipe largely depends on the well-chosen amount of lemon juice. If you overdo it with the juice, the meat will acquire an unpleasant sour taste.

Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter

Barbecue in wine marinade

Ingredients

• Pork neck 1 kg;

• 100 ml of white wine;

• one teaspoon of ground coriander;

• black ground pepper;

• salt.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Cut the meat, add coriander, salt, pepper to it. All this must be mixed thoroughly.

Step 2

Pour the wine over the meat and leave it overnight under pressure. After that, fry over the fire until done.

Mushroom barbecue

Ingredients

• 300 g of medium-sized mushrooms;

• 2 tablespoons of oil and soy sauce each;

• dill;

• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice;

• 0.5 teaspoon of sweet paprika;

• 1 clove of garlic.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Wash the mushrooms and put them in a bag, add the remaining ingredients, mix and leave for 10-15 minutes.

Step 2

Thread the mushrooms on skewers. You can cook on the grill or in the oven, preheated to 200-230 degrees. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Delicious breakfast: 5 unusual recipes for your morning