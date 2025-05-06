Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

The Bundestag elected Friedrich Merz as Federal Chancellor in the second round of voting. The CDU leader received 325 votes, reports UNN.

The voting was secret, with deputies taking turns going to the ballot boxes. In the second round, Merz received 325 votes "for" out of the required 316. In the first round of voting, Merz received only 310 votes.

The candidate from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) will become the tenth chancellor in the history of Germany. He is to lead a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Scholz's reaction

Former Chancellor Scholz expressed his dissatisfaction in the Bundestag. According to "Stern", he called the election process today "absurd".

"Such elections are no fun," he stressed.

"I think it would have been good if it had worked in the first round," Scholz added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that German conservative leader Friedrich Merz will run for the post of chancellor in the second round. In the first round, which also took place today, Merz received 310 votes in the Bundestag, which is six votes less than the required number.