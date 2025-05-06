GTA VI: Second Trailer Released
Kyiv • UNN
Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for GTA VI. The action takes place in Vice City, where Jason and Lucia find themselves at the center of a large-scale conspiracy.
The second trailer for the long-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has been released by developers Rockstar Games, writes UNN.
Details
"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia always knew that everyone was against them. But when an easy robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the dark side of the sunniest place in America, at the center of a conspiracy that spans the entire state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to get out alive," the trailer description reads.
Recall
Rockstar Games has postponed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 26, 2026 to ensure the expected level of quality. Take Two shares fell 8% after news of the delay.
The first GTA VI trailer was presented in December 2023.
GTA VI development cost surpassed the construction of the Burj Khalifa - CyberMeta06.05.25, 14:05 • 4636 views