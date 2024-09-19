Kate Middleton returns to work after cancer treatment

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has returned to work for the first time after completing cancer treatment. This was reported by The Telegraph and UNN .

Details

The Princess of Wales met with members of the Center for Early Childhood Development team and staff at Kensington Palace in Windsor Castle to discuss her early childhood development project.

This is the first meeting listed in the court circular this year after the princess left public life, first because of serious abdominal surgery and then because of chemotherapy.

The princess is expected to attend Sunday's memorial service in support of the royal family, veterans and their families, if her health permits.

She also plans to hold her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has announced the completion of chemotherapythat she has been undergoing since being diagnosed with cancer. She noted that the past nine months have been extremely difficult for her family.