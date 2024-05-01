Prince William shares news about Kate Middleton amid her fight against the disease

Prince William briefly told the public about his wife's health after the news that Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment, UNN reports with reference to E! News.

Details

After the Princess of Wales revealed that the cancer was discovered while she was recovering from abdominal surgery, William told the public that she was fine as she battled the disease.

During a speech by the Prince of Wales at the grand opening of James Place in Newcastle on April 30, an audience member asked about the health of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

"We're fine, thank you," William replied, as seen in the social media footage. - "We're fine.

Sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate emphasized the support she received from William after her January procedure and subsequent cancer detection.

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is in the early stages of treatment