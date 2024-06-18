NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology

A consortium of NATO allies has promised to invest in technologies that will strengthen the defense of the Alliance. Four European technology companies will receive investment, including developments in artificial intelligence, robotics and space technology, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

The NATO Innovation Fund, established in the summer of 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supported by 24 of NATO's 32 member states, including Finland and Sweden, has announced funding for four European technology companies. It is stated that this is the first round of investments, the funds will be directed to the development of artificial intelligence, robotics and space technologies.

Companies that will receive funding from the NATO Investment Fund: Fractil (London), a maker of computer chips to accelerate large language models such as GPT;

Arx Robotics (Germany), a developer of unmanned robots with capabilities ranging from heavy lifting to surveillance;

Ecomat (UK), a manufacturer of lightweight materials for automobiles;

Spaceforce (Wales), a company developing semiconductors in microgravity and vacuum in orbit.

Recall

