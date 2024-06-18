NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13587 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134383 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148473 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204846 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242437 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370478 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182919 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149891 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133785 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115670 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134383 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148473 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10367 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11725 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15927 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17225 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28283 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28681 views

NATO is investing $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robotics and space technology from four European companies to strengthen the Alliance's defense capabilities.

NATO invests $1.1 billion in artificial intelligence, robots and space technology

A consortium of NATO allies has promised to invest in technologies that will strengthen the defense of the Alliance. Four European technology companies will receive investment, including developments in artificial intelligence, robotics and space technology, reports UNN citing Reuters.

Details

The NATO Innovation Fund, established in the summer of 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supported by 24 of NATO's 32 member states, including Finland and Sweden, has announced funding for four European technology companies. It is stated that this is the first round of investments, the funds will be directed to the development of artificial intelligence, robotics and space technologies.

Companies that will receive funding from the NATO Investment Fund: Fractil (London), a maker of computer chips to accelerate large language models such as GPT;

Arx Robotics (Germany), a developer of unmanned robots with capabilities ranging from heavy lifting to surveillance;

Ecomat (UK), a manufacturer of lightweight materials for automobiles;

 Spaceforce (Wales), a company developing semiconductors in microgravity and vacuum in orbit.

Recall

Musk threatens to ban Apple devices because of the company'sintegration of artificial intelligence .

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Wales
Reuters
NATO
Elon Musk
Finland
Sweden
Germany
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
London
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91