Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers exposed and detained a customs officer who offered unhindered customs clearance of a car for 1600 dollars. Currently, he is being prepared for a notice of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The state inspector of the customs value control department is suspected of extorting and receiving 1600 US dollars from a representative of the importing enterprise for not creating artificial obstacles and not increasing the amount of customs payments during customs clearance of vehicles. - stated in the OGP message.

The fact of receiving illegal benefits was documented in criminal proceedings.

As noted, a series of searches were conducted on the territory of the customs post, at the official's place of residence, in the administrative premises of the Lviv customs, and in the department for combating smuggling and customs violations.

The customs officer has been detained. A notice of suspicion is being prepared under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of illegal benefits).

Addition

On July 9, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that a large-scale special operation by law enforcement officers exposed criminal schemes in the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service, as well as at customs offices in Chernivtsi, Volyn, and Odesa regions. This involved forging OSCE certificates to avoid mobilization, cigarette smuggling, and extortion of bribes. In particular, an official of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Customs Service of Ukraine was detained.