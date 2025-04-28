Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Spain, Portugal and France Ukraine's help in overcoming the energy crisis, reports UNN.

I just contacted my colleagues from Spain, Portugal and France to offer Ukraine's help after today's power outages in Europe. Ukraine has a lot of experience. Even while defending our homeland from aggression, we are ready to help our friends in difficult times - Sybiha said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian diplomats in the respective countries have already contacted the governments and are waiting for a list of specific actions that can be taken.

We will remain in close contact with our partners for further coordination - Sybiha summarized.

Ukraine is ready to help Europe in restoring power grids - Galushchenko

We remind you

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.