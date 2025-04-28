Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11842 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 26009 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 18269 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 19549 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 28472 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 24393 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 13588 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 23376 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 70365 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 58005 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0.7m/s
36%
758 mm
Popular news

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 20091 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 18053 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33208 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 32867 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 13745 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 8822 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 28472 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 24393 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 23376 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 70365 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 10372 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 33033 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33367 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 141979 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 56361 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Andriy Sybiha offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance from Ukraine after the power outages. Ukrainian diplomats are already in contact with the governments of these countries.

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offered Spain, Portugal and France Ukraine's help in overcoming the energy crisis, reports UNN.

I just contacted my colleagues from Spain, Portugal and France to offer Ukraine's help after today's power outages in Europe. Ukraine has a lot of experience. Even while defending our homeland from aggression, we are ready to help our friends in difficult times 

- Sybiha said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian diplomats in the respective countries have already contacted the governments and are waiting for a list of specific actions that can be taken.

We will remain in close contact with our partners for further coordination 

- Sybiha summarized.

Ukraine is ready to help Europe in restoring power grids - Galushchenko28.04.25, 17:06 • 2544 views

We remind you 

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
France
Spain
Europe
Portugal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$64.35
Bitcoin
$93,734.60
S&P 500
$5,481.95
Tesla
$277.41
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,347.19
Ethereum
$1,758.72