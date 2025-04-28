Ukraine is ready to help Europe in restoring power grids - Galushchenko

Ukraine has declared its readiness to provide assistance to partners and allies in Europe to restore the stable operation of energy networks. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Ukraine is ready to assist in restoring the stable operation of the energy networks of our partners and allies in Europe. We are ready to share the knowledge and experience gained, in particular, during the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - the message says.

Recall

On April 28, a large-scale blackout occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity.