Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Actual
June 4: World tooth decay day, international Corgi day

June 4: World tooth decay day, international Corgi day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117243 views

Today, on the Fourth of June, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World caries day, which was established in the United States in 2013. According to who, tooth decay occurs worldwide in 60-90% of school-age children and almost 100% of adults.

Today, on the Fourth of June, many countries around the world host various events on the occasion of World caries day, which was founded in the United States in 2013, writes UNN.

Caries is a progressive dental disease that occurs due to demineralization of bone tissue.

After eating, residues remain in the oral cavity, in particular on the surface of the teeth, as well as in the cracks between them, which ferment and rot. Organic acids and various organisms formed as a result of these processes have a negative effect on the tooth.

According to the place of formation, caries is divided into shaped and cervical. The most common type of fissure caries. Fissure is the grooves of the depression in the chewing teeth, which usually accumulate food residues. In order to prevent caries, Fissure can be sealed.

However, cervical caries is more difficult to treat. That is, lesions form on the neck of the tooth. The enamel in this area has a very thin layer, and the gaps between the teeth are difficult to clean.

According to scientists, people suffered from tooth decay five thousand years ago.

According to who, tooth decay occurs worldwide in 60-90% of school-age children and almost 100% of adults.

World Heart Rate week also starts today.

Heart rate is a set of processes that occur in the body during a single contraction of the heart. For an adult, its normal frequency ranges from 60 to 90 beats per minute. For children, this indicator is increased and reaches 140. violation of the heart rate and sequence is called arrhythmia.

According to statistics, when an arrhythmia occurs, only 5% of the world's population seeks medical help on time.

Dog lovers can celebrate World Corgi day, an event dedicated to the incredibly cute dog breed with high intelligence, unwavering dedication and undeniably charming appearance that was bred in Wales.

The popularity of Corgis in the world has greatly increased thanks to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, who adored these small dogs.

In Ukraine, employees of the Economic Court celebrate their professional holiday today. It was on the Fourth of June 1991 that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that defined the basic principles of functioning of economic courts in Ukraine.

Economic courts are an important element of the judicial system of any country. Prototypes of commercial courts first appeared in Ancient Rome.

According to the church calendar, today is the Memorial Day of St. Mitrofan.

Mitrofan was a preacher and theologian who helped Emperor Constantine spread Christianity.

At the First Ecumenical Council, Mitrofan was elected patriarch of Constantinople.

The incorruptible relics of Mitrofan are located in the church that was built in his honor.

Name days are celebrated today by Ivan, Nazar, Martha, Sofia.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

