Trump says he "runs the country and the world"

The second presidential term of American leader Donald Trump is more to his liking than the first. Now in the president's chair, he is "having fun" because he "runs the country and the world." The US President stated this in an interview with The Atlantic, reports UNN.

Journalists of the publication asked the president whether he felt a difference in his second term, compared to the first. He said there was a difference.

The first time I had two things to do - run the country and survive. And this time I run the country and the world... I'm having a lot of fun considering what I'm doing. You know, what I do is a very serious matter – said Donald Trump.

The Atlantic writes that sources have been telling the publication for a week that the president is having more fun than during his first term.

The first time, the first weeks, it was just: "Let's blow this place up". This time he's blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye – said lobbyist and presidential ally Brian Ballard.

The fact that Trump is once again in a position to undermine everything is impressive, given the depth of his fall, The Atlantic notes.

So much happened so quickly that the improbability of his return loses its meaning. Perhaps no one in American history has had such a prominent political resurrection as Donald Trump – the publication summarizes.

The Trump administration is preparing for negotiations with North Korea due to North Korea's nuclear successes. Washington is consulting with experts on restoring relations with Pyongyang.