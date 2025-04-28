"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican

$41.690.00
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
April 27, 04:20 PM • 11020 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 39272 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 84974 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 80409 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 60580 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 122447 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 64917 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51511 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 11:13 AM • 51115 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54437 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Publications
69 combat engagements took place at the front during the day: Russians shelled Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions - General Staff

April 27, 03:04 PM • 10982 views

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

April 27, 04:01 PM • 6108 views

Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

April 27, 06:14 PM • 15862 views

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

08:06 PM • 5996 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

09:18 PM • 4088 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 122447 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 101745 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 130779 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 181100 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 339908 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 84974 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 38865 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 74581 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 65649 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 69386 views
"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Donald Trump said that the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy went well. He called on Putin to stop the war and evaded answering about Crimea.

"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican

US President Donald Trump says his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican yesterday went well, and the next few days will show whether there has been progress. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

When asked about his change of attitude towards Zelenskyy after their conflict in the White House, Trump said that the President of Ukraine has become "calmer".

I see him calmer, I think he understands the picture, I think he wants to make a deal

- Trump said.

He also expressed great disappointment with Russia - in particular, he called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war and "reach an agreement." At the same time, he evaded answering about the status of the annexed Crimea, while believing that Zelenskyy is "ready to give up" the peninsula.

We'll see what happens in the next few days. Don't talk to me about Crimea, talk about Crimea with Obama and Biden

- the US president asked.

The publication reminds that Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, when Barack Obama was the US president.

Context

On Sunday, April 27, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the main attention was paid to the topic of "the Ukrainian crisis".

Earlier, Russia stated about "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to negotiate on the "territorial integrity of the Russian territory". This refers to the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
