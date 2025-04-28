"He became calmer": Trump spoke about the meeting with Zelenskyy in the Vatican

US President Donald Trump says his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican yesterday went well, and the next few days will show whether there has been progress. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

When asked about his change of attitude towards Zelenskyy after their conflict in the White House, Trump said that the President of Ukraine has become "calmer".

I see him calmer, I think he understands the picture, I think he wants to make a deal - Trump said.

He also expressed great disappointment with Russia - in particular, he called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war and "reach an agreement." At the same time, he evaded answering about the status of the annexed Crimea, while believing that Zelenskyy is "ready to give up" the peninsula.

We'll see what happens in the next few days. Don't talk to me about Crimea, talk about Crimea with Obama and Biden - the US president asked.

The publication reminds that Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, when Barack Obama was the US president.

Context

On Sunday, April 27, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the main attention was paid to the topic of "the Ukrainian crisis".

Earlier, Russia stated about "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to negotiate on the "territorial integrity of the Russian territory". This refers to the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio