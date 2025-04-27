Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia and Ukraine "have to sacrifice something" for the sake of peace. He said this on NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

Rubio claims that the United States wants to achieve a peaceful resolution, but does not want to waste time on something that does not make sense if the parties are not really ready for a peaceful settlement.

Rubio noted that the United States will see how far the parties are willing to go in terms of concessions in order to achieve peace.

We must be realistic, every war in history ends with both sides gaining something and both sides losing something. This war must end, and it will end in such a way that Russia will not get everything it wants and Ukraine will not get everything it wants either. That is why we are going the diplomatic route, because there is no scenario for a military resolution to this conflict. Each side must give the other something that it does not want to give away - Rubio said.

He noted that the United States is trying to end a war that has cost them and their allies a lot of money and lives.

We just want it all to stop - added Rubio.

Addition

Rubio stated that the next week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, ERR reported that Estonian President Alar Karis, who was sitting at the funeral of the Pope next to US President Donald Trump and his wife, spoke with Trump about the peace process regarding Ukraine. The American leader promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator.

On April 26, in the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historical.

Later, Trump wrote in his social network Truth Social that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wanted to stop the war.