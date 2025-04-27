Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 1808 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 22706 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 73023 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 70131 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 53245 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 114485 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 61992 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50748 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50684 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54151 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.5m/s
34%
759 mm
Popular news

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 12178 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 27473 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

April 27, 08:35 AM • 10931 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 19208 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

April 27, 10:41 AM • 10292 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 114485 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 96322 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 125678 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 176143 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 335673 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 73024 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36767 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72732 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63977 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67816 views
Actual

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The US Secretary of State said that Russia and Ukraine must make concessions to achieve peace. The US wants a peaceful solution, but will not waste time.

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia and Ukraine "have to sacrifice something" for the sake of peace. He said this on NBC News, reports UNN.

Details

Rubio claims that the United States wants to achieve a peaceful resolution, but does not want to waste time on something that does not make sense if the parties are not really ready for a peaceful settlement.

Rubio noted that the United States will see how far the parties are willing to go in terms of concessions in order to achieve peace.

We must be realistic, every war in history ends with both sides gaining something and both sides losing something. This war must end, and it will end in such a way that Russia will not get everything it wants and Ukraine will not get everything it wants either. That is why we are going the diplomatic route, because there is no scenario for a military resolution to this conflict. Each side must give the other something that it does not want to give away

 - Rubio said.

He noted that the United States is trying to end a war that has cost them and their allies a lot of money and lives.

We just want it all to stop

- added Rubio.

Addition

Rubio stated that the next week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, ERR reported that Estonian President Alar Karis, who was sitting at the funeral of the Pope next to US President Donald Trump and his wife, spoke with Trump about the peace process regarding Ukraine. The American leader promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator.

On April 26, in the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historical.

Later, Trump wrote in his social network Truth Social that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wanted to stop the war.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$93,888.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,793.58