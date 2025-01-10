Briton won't be able to take a hard disk with $750 million worth of bitcoin from a landfill

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136960 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121676 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164891 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109601 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67830 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123204 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121561 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 61233 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 75410 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187305 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176681 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140638 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149863 views
Briton won't be able to take a hard disk with $750 million worth of bitcoin from a landfill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26881 views

A court has denied a Welsh resident permission to search for a hard disk with 8,000 bitcoins at a landfill in Newport. The disk was accidentally thrown away in 2013 and is now among 100 thousand tons of garbage.

A court has refused to grant permission to a Welsh resident to try to recover a hard disk containing the access key to more than 8,000 bitcoins from a landfill in Newport.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the BBC.

A decade-long legal battle for his lost bitcoin fortune has ended in disappointment for James Howells, an IT engineer from Newport, Wales.

He demanded that the local council allow him to excavate the landfill, hoping to recover a hard drive filled with $770 million worth of bitcoins. Howells also promised the local council 10% of the amount that could be raised from the sale of bitcoins if the search was successful.

But the British court refused to grant Howells access to the landfill where the discarded hard drive is located. The defendants' lawyers called  the proposal an attempt to force officials to finance the excavations.

Newport officials explained that, according to the law, the discarded hard drive still became the property of the landfill owners. In addition, as the mayor's office reminded, any excavation in the garbage is prohibited by environmental regulations.

HelpHelp

James Howells lost his hard drive in 2013 after his partner accidentally got rid of it. Bitcoin, mined in 2009, has since skyrocketed in value.

The landfill where Howells' hard drive rests contains a total of more than 1.4 million tons of waste. However, the Welshman claims that he was able to pinpoint the exact location of the bitcoin vault: there are only 100 thousand tons of waste in this area.

This decision left me with nothing. Now I have nothing left. I have become another victim of the 'great British system of injustice

- Howells said of the court's decision.

Recall

16 years of bitcoin: how the first cryptocurrency changed financial history03.01.25, 14:47 • 26864 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
walesWales
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

Contact us about advertising