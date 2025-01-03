16 Years of Bitcoin: How the First Cryptocurrency Changed Financial History.

Today, January 3, marks the 16th anniversary of the launch of Bitcoin, the first decentralized cryptocurrency that became the foundation of the modern blockchain world. It was on this day in 2009 that Satoshi Nakamoto, whose name is still shrouded in secrecy, launched the genesis block, marking the beginning of a new era in finance. This is a reminder of the power of ideas that can change the world, says Olena Sosedka, a fintech expert and co-founder of the first Ukrainian fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, UNN reports.

"Today is not just the anniversary of the first cryptocurrency, it is a reminder of the power of ideas that can change the world," Olena Sosiedka wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, the genesis block, launched 16 years ago, contained not only a reward of 50 BTC, but also a message left by Satoshi Nakamoto in the form of a headline from the newspaper The Times: "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks" ("Chancellor on the brink of a second bailout for banks").

"This phrase has become a symbol of distrust in the traditional financial system and a reminder of the need for transparent, decentralized financial instruments that are not controlled by government agencies and large corporations," said Sosedka.

Bitcoin and politics: fintech expert Elena Neighbor spoke about how Trump's victory will affect the crypto market

Over the years, bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency. It is, among other things, an alternative to traditional finance. Todayand, according to a fintech expert, millions of people use BTC as a means of preserving and protecting assets from inflation.

It is also a technological breakthrough. The blockchain concept has inspired thousands of projects that are changing the way we approach data and transaction security.

According to Olena Sosedka, Bitcoin has also become a symbol of freedom. "Bitcoin proves that money can be free from political control and censorship," she said.

The coin has undergone numerous updates, such as SegWit and Taproot, which have improved its scalability and security. The Lightning Network has enabled faster and cheaper transactions, which expands the possibilities of using BTC in everyday life, the expert said.

Recall

UNN has published a series of articles about digital currencies and their possibilities. Our first material was devoted to the technology underlying cryptocurrencies - the blockchain: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 1: What is blockchain and its "features" that few people know about.

The second article is about bitcoin halving: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 2: What is halving and why is it causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market?

Third material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 3: step-by-step instructions on how to buy a crypto coin.

The fourth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 4: What are coins and tokens and what are their differences.

Fifth material: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 5. Cold and hot wallets

Sixth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 6. Security when using cryptocurrency exchanges and exchangers