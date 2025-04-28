$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 642 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2908 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7042 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7238 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11373 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59733 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56378 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
21%
759 mm
Popular news

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2892 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7026 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11364 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59726 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162694 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 58 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17423 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18164 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52721 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2660 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? The investigation of Zima's case is stalling.

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

The investigation of the criminal proceedings against the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zima, is obviously artificially delayed. In fact, no investigative actions are taking place in the case, which, according to experts, is the main sign of delaying the investigation, writes UNN.

Context

Since the end of 2023, a criminal proceeding has been investigated against the chief lawyer of the National Bank, Oleksandr Zima, opened under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences).

The case was opened because of his letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals (DGF). In the document, Zima, who is simultaneously the director of the legal department of the NBU and the chairman of the Administrative Board of the DGF, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. These lawsuits concerned the cancellation of fines in the amount of almost 63.5 million hryvnias and were filed even before the decision to liquidate the bank.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund heeded this recommendation and withdrew the lawsuits, which, according to Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

In the fall of last year, Zima's case was transferred from the SBI to the investigation of the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers informed UNN that they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the NBU, and after serving him a notice of suspicion, the investigators will probably appeal to the court to remove Zima from the position of director of the legal department of the NBU. 

But since then, the investigators have only recognized Olena and Yulia Sosedka, the co-founders of Concord, as victims in this criminal proceeding, thereby confirming that Zima's actions caused harm. Zima, according to sources familiar with the course of the investigation, has not been questioned in the framework of the criminal proceedings.

In addition, the chief lawyer of the NBU has not yet been served with a notice of suspicion, and there have been no appeals to the court regarding his removal from office.

Details

Such торможение may indicate attempts to artificially delay the investigation of this criminal proceeding. As Oleksandr Babikov, former first deputy head of the State Bureau of Investigation, explained to UNN, the main sign of artificial delay of the investigation is the absence of investigative actions in the case. 

"Usually, this circumstance - the absence of investigative actions - indicates that there is a delay," Babikov explained.

According to him, in order to establish the circumstances of the crime, the investigator needs to conduct a series of investigative actions, in particular, to interrogate the victims, persons who may be involved in the commission of the crime, as well as witnesses to the event, and to appoint expert examinations. 

"But if only a few witnesses have been questioned in a criminal proceeding for a month, two, three, it is obviously a delay in the case," Babikov explained.

According to him, investigative actions may not be carried out when all parties have been interrogated and only expert opinions are expected. 

The former Deputy Head of the SBI noted that in cases of official or economic crimes, this practice is not an exception, but almost a rule. It is worth noting that Zima is suspected of committing an official crime.

Often, according to Babikov, the case is delayed at the stage of familiarization with the materials of the criminal proceedings, when in fact no familiarization takes place and the case lies for years.

Regarding the control over compliance with reasonable terms of investigation, according to the lawyer, the responsibility for this lies with the prosecutor. However, in practice, formal replies usually come to complaints about delays, which are almost never filed, saying that the investigation is ongoing and all "necessary measures" are being taken.

According to Babikov, victims have very limited opportunities to influence the investigation. "In fact, victims do not have enough rights and powers to influence the course of the investigation of such cases. Their rights are very limited," Babikov noted.

Meanwhile, inaction and delays on the part of law enforcement agencies in cases involving high-ranking officials always raise questions about the objectivity and good faith of the process. Delaying the investigation of the case of the chief lawyer of the National Bank only reinforces these suspicions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
National Bank of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$95,371.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.33
Золото
$3,305.99
Ethereum
$1,805.94